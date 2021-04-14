Vancouver teenager died of starvation and neglect, medical examiner says

Washington Child Protective Services had opened an investigation one week prior to the teenager's Nov. 27 death, according to a search warrant.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Vancouver teenager died last November from starvation and neglect, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s office.

Karreon Franks, 15, was pronounced dead roughly 14 minutes after arriving at the emergency room at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, according to a search warrant filed by Vancouver Police.

Medical personnel reported the teen weighed 70 pounds and had scars on his neck, according to the court papers.

There have been no arrests in the case and no charges filed.

One week prior to his Nov. 27 death, Washington Child Protective Services opened an investigation due to a complaint that the boy’s mother and father had restricted food as a form of punishment for their children, a Vancouver detective explained in the search warrant.

Child Protective Services opened another investigation after the teen’s death, the detective said. Two other children in the household talked about being physically disciplined as well as being restricted from food sometimes as a form of punishment, the detective wrote in court papers.

Both children were removed from the home and placed into protective custody, according to the search warrant.