In the midst of a drug epidemic, a KING 5 Investigation exposed misconduct at a string of state-licensed alcohol and drug treatment clinics.
Counselors were accused of soliciting cash bribes from addicted clients and falsifying attendance records and drug test results that they submit to local courts. The investigation also revealed serious shortcomings in the state agency that licenses and inspects Washington’s 570 licensed treatment centers.
The investigation started with a cluster of troubled clinics in Pierce County, but KING 5 learned it is a statewide problem, also affecting a treatment center in Spokane.
Map: Troubled clinics profiled in Sobriety for Sale
View complete coverage of the state's troubled treatment clinics at the links below.
Records: Tacoma clinic subject of bribery, falsification allegations (March 8, 2016)
Courts bar Tacoma clinic after KING 5 report (March 30, 2016)
Tacoma drug counselors under investigation (April 22, 2016)
Driver in fatal 2013 DUI was patient at troubled Tacoma clinic (May 12, 2016)
Sobriety for sale: More clinics accused of fraud (May 26, 2016)
Troubled treatment clinic shuts down (June 8, 2016)
Judge warned state about Tacoma clinic in 2014 (June 24, 2016)
Treatment clinics could be targeted by new legislation (July 12, 2016)
Troubled Tacoma treatment clinic shuts down (Aug. 19, 2016)
Lawyer has ties to 'Sobriety for Sale' treatment clinics (Oct. 18, 2016)
State went easy on troubled treatment clinic, records say (Nov. 4, 2016)
Treatment clinic owner charged by state (Jan. 12, 2017)
Washington bill targeting 'Sobriety for Sale' passes out of committee (Feb. 15, 2017)
House committee approves 'Sobriety for Sale' bill (Mar. 23, 2017)
Bill targeting troubled treatment clinics signed into law (May 16, 2017)
Clinic inspectors say state agency foiled their investigations (May 16, 2017)
State permanently suspends license for owner of Pierce County treatment clinics (March, 11, 2019)