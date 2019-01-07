The King County Council unanimously approved three new commissioners to lead Drainage District 5 in Enumclaw.

The appointment of three new commissioners comes after a KING 5 investigation exposed the misappropriation of $413,323 of taxpayer funds.

The FBI has joined the investigation into alleged theft by former commissioner Allan "Ben" Thomas, who was voted into office in 1988 and never went before the voters again.

Thomas was ousted from office earlier this year, along with the commissioners of King County Drainage Districts 6 and 13.

RELATED: Replacements selected for ousted King County drainage district commissioners

Metropolitan King County Council Vice Chair Reagan Dunn nominated Mark Van Wieringen, David Ballestrasse, and Alan Predmore as the new commissioners of Drainage District 5.

"The public needs to be able to trust beyond a doubt that their local governments, however small, are legitimate and transparent,” Dunn said in a statement Monday.

According to the King County Council, each drainage district will be governed by a three leaders, each serving six-year terms until their successor is elected. The three newly appointed commissioners will stand for election in February 2020.

SEE MORE: KING 5 Investigators expose public corruption in King County