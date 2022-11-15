Forks to pay $1 million to family of Quileute inmate who reported sexual harassment before suicide

Kimberly Bender’s story was featured in a 2022 KING 5 investigation, which centered on how local and state leaders responded to her jail guard's predatory behavior.

FORKS, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Feb. 22, 2022.

The city of Forks has agreed to pay $1 million to the family of a 23-year-old Quileute woman who died by suicide in the Forks jail after reporting sexual harassment at the hands of her jail guard, John Russell Gray.

The family of Kimberly Bender settled their federal lawsuit against the city this week, according to the family’s attorney, Gabe Galanda. Forks City Council members unanimously voted on Monday to approve the settlement agreement, which will impact Bender’s mom and Bender’s 6-year-old son – the sole beneficiary of her estate.

“I feel relieved. This means that we can move on – or try to – because we’ll never be able to move on,” said Dawn Reid, Bender’s mom. “I feel like I’ve kind of reached my goal, and I’m hoping that Forks will make their jail a better place for all inmates.”

Bender’s story was featured prominently this year in a multi-part KING 5 investigation, which centered on how local and state leaders responded to Gray’s predatory behavior. The reporting revealed Forks' top brass knew the guard was repeatedly disciplined for a slew of violations – and, at one point, fired from his job as a Washington state corrections officer – before they hired him to work at the Forks Correctional Facility in 2019. The series also found city leaders failed to thoroughly investigate the extent of Gray’s sexual misconduct involving inmates at the jail.

A Clallam County judge sentenced Gray to 20 months in prison in February 2021 after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting four other women who were inmates at the Forks jail during the same time period that Bender was incarcerated there. After serving 13 months of his sentence, in March, Gray was released from prison.

In October of last year, Bender’s family filed the federal lawsuit against the city, Gray and five named Forks employees. The lawsuit alleged that Bender’s 2019 suicide was “wrongful and unnecessary.” The suit also blamed the city for showing “negligence” to Bender’s “well-being, medical condition and conditions of confinement,” while Gray allegedly “sexually harassed and tormented” her and after she reported the abuse to law enforcement officials.

"I always thought jail would be a safer place for her so she couldn't use (drugs), she couldn't hurt herself, she couldn't make any more mistakes." Reid said. "I really hope that no one ever has to go through what Kimberly or any other female had to go through with this officer or the conditions at the jail.

Forks officials, who previously declined KING 5 requests for interviews about the case, did not respond on Tuesday to another request for comment. An attorney for Gray also did not respond to an email seeking a response.

A federal judge must sign off on the settlement agreement and related matters before the lawsuit is officially resolved. Gray and the five city employees who were individually named in the suit are likely to be dismissed as defendants, according to Galanda.

Galanda said he's hopeful the spotlight on Bender's case will lead the city of Forks to make lasting changes at the jail and lead the state to increase funding for staffing, training and supervision in rural jails.

“Kimberly Bender's life mattered," he said. "We hope that the next time there is any suggestion whatsoever of sexual impropriety or misconduct, that it'd be taken with the utmost of seriousness."

‘It’s starting to make make me uncomfortable’

About three weeks before Bender took her life in December 2019, police and hospital records reveal she tearfully reported to authorities that Gray sexually harassed and stalked her in her cell at night – whispering lewd comments while she was incarcerated over the course of several months.

“It’s starting to make me uncomfortable, being that I am the only female at the jail right now,” Bender told a tribal police officer, who recorded her Nov. 16, 2019 statement on his body camera.

Investigators who interviewed Bender believed her story and cited multiple reasons for why they thought she was “telling the truth.” But at the conclusion of a swift internal review, the city’s police chief said they were “unable to substantiate” her allegations, even as the city fired the jail guard.

In a recorded interview with the lead investigator, Bender revealed she wasn’t the only inmate Gray preyed upon. She named two other women who were incarcerated at the Forks jail in 2019. She said she believed Gray may have had physical sexual contact with them – possibly even paying at least one woman’s bail money to get out.

The city finished its internal probe just days after Bender reported the behavior. The police chief, Mike Rowley, ruled her accusations were “unsubstantiated” because he said the city could find “no evidence to prove the allegations of misconduct,” which he characterized as “verbal unprofessionalism” instead of sexual harassment, according to a review of the city’s internal investigation report.

Forks officials terminated Gray on Nov. 18, 2019 – two days after Bender came forward. But he didn’t lose his job because of the alleged sexual harassment. City leaders cited his “probationary status” as the reason for ending his employment – a condition that allows the city to let go of new hires who aren’t working out.

“The allegations of verbal unprofessionalism was a factor in terminating the probationary employment of Officer John Gray,” Rowley wrote in the investigation report.

Investigators didn’t speak with Gray or the two female inmates who Bender named as Gray’s possible victims, according to city and law enforcement records.