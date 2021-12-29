Ellensburg doctor restricted from issuing COVID-19 vaccine exemptions after KING 5 investigation

Ellensburg physician Anna Elperin is under investigation for allegedly issuing vaccine exemptions to patients without justification.

An Ellensburg physician who was at the center of a KING 5 investigation for selling COVID-19 vaccine exemptions without medical justification, has been restricted from issuing medical vaccine waivers, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

State health officials announced Wednesday that they were restricting Dr. Anna Elperin's osteopathic physician's license after she allegedly signed waivers for four first-time patients in late August "without charting or specifying a medical condition to justify the exemption."

The patients included a Central Washington University employee, a Kittitas Valley healthcare worker, a Mount Vernon School District employee and a 30-year-old whose occupation isn't known, according to state disciplinary records.

"(Elperin) misled the patients' employers and the public," reads the Dec. 22 statement of charges from the DOH Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery.

The disciplinary action against Elperin follows a November KING 5 investigation, which revealed she repeatedly signed and sold mask and COVID vaccine exemptions to residents across Washington state, in some cases with no questions asked.

Elperin issued COVID-19 vaccine exemptions to four undercover KING 5 journalists throughout the fall, without asking if they had a qualifying medical condition that precludes them from getting the vaccine, in exchange for a cash fee. The doctor also wrote exemptions for other patients who did not provide a legitimate medical reason to receive one, including people who sought to evade local and state pandemic-related mandates.

Charging each patient from $150 to $200 for the forms, Elperin potentially raked in tens of thousands of dollars from medical exemption sales a month and profited from state, local and private company policies intended to reduce the spread of coronavirus, the KING 5 investigation found.

Katie Pope, a DOH spokesperson, said the public health agency is continuing to investigate Elperin. The doctor's license restriction is an initial step in a lengthy disciplinary process that could continue for months.

Elperin has 20 days to contest the charges with the state, according to DOH disciplinary records.

When confronted in November about the medical exemptions she signed and sold to KING 5’s undercover journalists, Elperin unequivocally denied that she is running an “exemption mill.”

She could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening.

As of Nov. 9, there were at least 32 medical providers, including Elperin, under investigation in Washington state for COVID-related allegations, according to a KING 5 analysis of DOH records. The open investigations involved two osteopathic physicians, four physician assistants and 26 medical doctors.