18 Days: The Relisha Rudd Investigation

What happened to Relisha Rudd?

It's a case that's captured the D.C. area's attention for four years.

In 2014, 8-year-old Relisha Rudd disappeared, but police didn't know for 18 days.

In WUSA9's true crime podcast 18 Days, we look at what happened after Relisha was last seen and what police found out about her alleged abductor, 51-year-old Kahlil Tatum, a janitor at the D.C. homeless shelter where her family lived.

Narrated and written by WUSA9 Anchor Jan Jeffcoat and produced by Dori Olmos, the podcast takes you through the first couple days of the case, weaving in new information and sound from the people who knew Relisha and Kahlil.

We find out more about the family's day-to-day life, the places where Relisha was last seen and where the investigation stands now.

Special thanks to Cris Mullen for his help with editing.

If you know anything that might help bring Relisha home, call D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411.