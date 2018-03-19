18 Days: The Relisha Rudd Investigation

Relisha Rudd was only 8 when she disappeared in DC.
In the first episode of 18 Days, Jan explores the missing girl's case by going back to the first few days it was reported. Jan talks to veteran WUSA9 journalist Bruce Leshan, who was one of the first reporters on the story, about how the case unfolded.
We begin to explore Relisha's life, her family's life in D.C. General and how she met Kahlil Tatum. We hear from Dora Taylor, a spokeswoman with the city's Department of Human Services, and we see what was life was like inside the shelter. We meet people who saw Relisha everyday at the shelter and learn more about this missing girl.
