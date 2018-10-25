PORTLAND, Ore. — Some good news for scientists. A new study found invasive seaweed from Japan isn't a significant threat after all.

The concern was over dangerous seaweed that had been hitchhiking on debris that was washing onto Oregon and Washington’s shores following the 2011 Japanese tsunami.

Since then, Oregon State University professor Dr. Gayle Hansen has been tracking the invasive algae.

Hansen feared if the foreign seaweed would take hold in the water off our shores, it could wipe out native marine plants and forever change our ocean eco-system.

"If the larger species grew very well and invaded our area they would replace our native species and that would change the environment out there and... maybe fish wouldn't like our area anymore, there's all kinds of things that could have happened," she explained.

But after six years of research, Hansen found no evidence the invasive seaweed has gained a foothold in our area.

"The good news is that we still have not found any evidence that these species on debris have colonized our shore or have become invasive," she said.

Hansen believes the quick removal of debris by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife likely played a key role.

