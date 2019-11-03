Washington governor and Democratic presidential hopeful Jay Inslee made a stop through California on Monday morning delivering his message that climate change helped fuel last year's deadly wildfire.

Inslee toured the Seminole Springs mobile home park in Agoura Hills to survey the impact of last year's deadly Woolsey Fire.

"We have to realize that we're seeing the face of climate change right here in this community and it is the face of destruction that we're seeing all across the western United States. And it is a monster that is devouring these communities," Inslee said in front of reporters and victims of the fire. "I've seen it in my state where a million acres burned last year.

The Woolsey Fire ripped through much of California destroying 1,600 structures homes and burned almost 100,000 acres.

Nationwide assistance flooded the region during the height of the fire. Multiple deployments were sent from Washington state. A firefighter from South Kitsap Fire and Rescue deployed to the region was struck by a civilian vehicle and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Inslee met with several fire victims from the impacted area. To a crowd of people at the mobile home park, Inslee repeated his message for a clean energy economy.

"There is only one way that it is possible to reduce this destruction and that's to stop the forces of climate change," he said.

Inslee's stop in California is one of many on a tour across the country, each delivering on his climate-focused campaign to the White House.

Inslee has said the country's reliance on fossil fuels is holding it back. As a candidate, he said he will not take "one dime" from fossil fuel companies. If he is elected president, not "one nickel" would subsidize oil and gas.

One week ago, Inslee announced his campaign had raised more than $1 million over the first weekend since declaring his bid for president.