PORTLAND, Ore. — Noted Nike designer Tinker Hatfield said in 2017 that the self-lacing Hyperadapt 2.0 shoe, then in the development process, will eventually be used in the NBA.

Nike bills the technology as applicable to a range of shoes, including soccer cleats and high heels. In a sense, that versatility seems to apply to Hatfield's outside life, as evidenced by his Irvington home. It's an abode that's at once elegant and modern, comfortable and large.

It's also for sale, for $1.8 million. Jacob York, the Re/Max agent who's marketing the house, provided several pictures of the residence, which, at 2330 N.E. Thompson St., sits just blocks from Grant Park.