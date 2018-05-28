PORTLAND, Ore. -- Crews have rescued an injured climber who fell in the Hogsback area of Mt. Hood Monday.

One man and two women were hiking in the Hogsback area of Mt. Hood on Monday when they fell. The two women were not seriously injured but the man was more seriously injured.

Crews in an air ambulance rescued the man on Monday afternoon and flew him to Oregon Health and Science University. He was expected to survive.

The two women were able to hike down the mountain to a snow cat, which took them to the mountain base.

Hogsback is a popular climbing area on the south side of Mt. Hood.

A climber fell in the same area on Saturday morning and was seriously injured. Crews got him to the first aid station at Timberline Lodge about seven hours after his fall.

Rescuers brave high winds to rescue fallen climber on Mount Hood

© 2018 KGW