KUSA – Wildfires broke out Thursday and Friday amid record heat and dry conditions across Colorado, prompting evacuations for hundreds and responses from multiple state wildfire agencies.

Sky9 video of a structure that had apparently been torhced by the Spring Fire in southern Colorado.

Size: 50,033 acres

Location: East of Fort Garland, and straddling the line between Costilla and Huerfano counties

Containment: 5 percent

An arrest was made Wednesday in relation to the Spring Fire that broke out earlier this week and has since rapidly grown to more than 50,000 acres. The arrest was announced Saturday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the fire has closed US 160, between Fort Garland and La Veta (mile marker 258 to 293) and CO 12, between La Veta and Cuchara Pass (mile marker 7 to 22.5).

Undersheriff Ricky Rodriguez with the Costilla County Sheriff's Office said Jesper Jorgensen, 52, has been arrested on criminal charges of arson related to starting the blaze.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who assisted the Sheriff's Office in Jorgensen's capture along with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, placed an immigration detainer on Jorgensen - who is from Denmark - at the Costilla County Jail.

These detainers are placed on immigrants who are likely up for deporting as well as immigrants who've allegedly committed a crime. Basically, the detainer means ICE would like to take custody of the person if and when they are released from jail for any reason, ICE said.

Jesper Jorgenson, 52

As of Sunday, 593 homes in Costilla County have been evacuated and 1,483 homes were evacuated in Huerfano County.

Some structures were lost in the fire, according to the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office, but it’s unclear exactly how many. More than 2,000 homes have been evacuated.

The Rocky Mountain Area Incident Management Team Black has assumed command of the blaze - Team Blue will join them Monday to take command the fire north of Highway 160 while Team Black remains in control of the southern portion of the blaze.

Huerfano Emergency Dispatch said mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Navajo Ranch, residents along County Road 350 and south to Highway 160 in Huerfano County due to the Spring Fire.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered around 8:45 p.m. for those north and east of Trinchera Ranch Road and south of Highway 160 in Fort Garland. The evacuation shelter is the Blanca Fort Garland Community Center.

So far, 550 personnel have been assigned to the wildfire. The Spring Fire is now the largest wildfire burning in Colorado - outpacing the 416 Fire that's sitting around 47,000 acres after a month of growth.

A view of the High Chateau Fire in Teller County.

Size: 1,400 acres

Location: West of Wright’s Reservoir northeast of Cripple Creek

Containment: 0 percent

The High Chateau Fire broke out on Friday afternoon and has prompted the Teller County Sheriff’s Office to evacuate the High Chateau and Highland Meadows subdivisions.

Park County Emergency Management has issued mandatory evacuations for the following subdivisions due to the fire: Park Ridge, Doe Valley, Pike Meadow, Four Mile Ranch, Olsen Slater Creek, and Ponderosa.

That makes 575 homes under mandatory evacuation while another 600 are under voluntary evacuation orders.

Four or five structures have been destroyed, according to the sheriff's office. The cause is under investigation.

Golf Course Fire

Size: 20 acres

Location: Near Rocky Mountain National Park in Grand County near Grand Lake

Containment: 100 percent

The Golf Course Fire broke out on Thursday evening in Grand County near Rocky Mountain National Park. As of Friday morning, no structures had been damaged.

All roads have reopened in the area, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office. Crews will patrol the fire lines through the night and put out hot spots. The fire is not out; it is contained and controlled.

At the fire’s peak, around 450 people were evacuated, according to Lt. Dan Mayer with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. The fire is believed to be human-caused.

Turret Fire

An aerial view of the Turret Fire.

Size: Six acres

Location: 22 miles northeast of Glenwood Springs

Containment: 10 percent

What’s been dubbed the Turret Fire started burning in the Flat Tops Wilderness 22 miles northeast of Glenwood Springs on Thursday evening. According to a news release from the Upper Colorado River Fire Management Unit, eight smoke jumpers, a hype two helicopter and crew of 12 firefighters have been ordered to battle the blaze.

The cause of this fire is unknown. Firefighters have closed the Shingle Peak trail and Turret Peak trail due to activity in the area.

Stonemoor Fire

Size: 217 acres

Location: West of Pueblo

Containment: 100 percent

The Stonemoor Fire broke out Friday afternoon west of the Stonemoor Hills neighborhood in Pueblo County.

Nine homes in the area of Highway 96 west from McCarthy Boulevard to the reservoir were evacuated Friday, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, but those evacuation orders have since been lifted.

Highway 96 reopened around 6:20 p.m., according to a tweet from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

No homes have been damaged. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Hotshots are starting fire operations on DIV H

Size: 4,138 acres

Location: 9 miles southwest of Fairplay

Containment: 10 percent

The Weston Pass Fire was first reported Thursday morning in a remote area in Park County nine miles southwest of Fairplay. Three crews, four engines and two helicopters have been ordered to fight the blaze.

CDOT says US 285, between Fairplay and Antero Junction is closed because of this fire.

The U.S. Forest Service said a mandatory evacuation is in place for all of the homes between the fire and County Road 22. That road, as well as Forest Service Road 442 and Forest Service Road 158, are closed.

Evacuations for Black Mountain subdivisions are voluntary at this time but residents should be prepared for a full evacuation, according to the Park County website.

Eight to 10 homes are affected by the blaze, according to Gene Stanley with the Park County Office of Emergency Management.

"It is a level three evacuation, so those people need to get the hell out now," he said.

Fire crews confirmed Sunday afternoon that one home at 695 Lynch Creek Court was damaged by the fire. One outbuilding at 854 Rich Creek Court was also damaged.

The fire was caused by lightning.

Sky9 video of the Weston Fire burning in Park County.

Size: 49,301 acres

Location: 10 miles north of Durango

Containment: 37 percent

The 416 Fire started burning on June 1 and since then, has swelled to more than 47,000 acres. It is burning in a large swath of rough and inaccessible terrain.

No homes are under evacuation orders, but some homes remain on a pre-evacuation notice.

It has cost an estimated $26.4 million to date to fight the fire.

At last check, 360 personnel were battling the fire.

Badger Creek Fire

Size: 21,176 acres

Location:Straddling the Colorado, Wyoming state line near Mountain Home, Wyo.

Containment: 80 percent

The Badger Creek Fire started burning the evening of June 10. More than 100 firefighters are trying to get a handle on the blaze, which flared up recently due to hot, dry and windy conditions.

Preliminary information indicates that this fire may have been human-caused. Anyone with information is asked to call the Medicine Bow National Forest - Laramie Ranger District tip line at 307-745-2392.

Size: 1,322 acres

Location: 13 miles southwest of Fraser

Containment: 0 percent

The Sugarloaf Fire started burning early Thursday morning north of Loveland Pass is a remote part of the Williams Fork Valley. According to Inciweb, there are anticipated to be closures of trails, roads and campgrounds near the fire, but those weren't detailed.

A type three management team has taken over the fire. U.S. Forest Service firefighters have also been assigned to the blaze.

Size: 4,380 acres

Location: In the San Juan National Forest about 14 miles south of Rico.

Containment: 40 percent

The Burro Fire broke out on June 8, and has been burning in steep terrain on both sides of Bear Creek. Despite recent rain, there have been flare-ups as the forest has dried out.

Hands crews are on the scene battling this blaze, as well as one forest service fire engine.

What caused this fire near the 416 Fire is under investigation.

