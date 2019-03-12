KEIZER, Ore. — Excitement is building for the grand opening of the In-N-Out Burger in Keizer. City leaders now have an idea of what the restaurant plans to do with the large crowds that are expected.

Nearly 200 cars could be in the In-N-Out drive-thru line during peak hours. Keizer city leaders say the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes baseball organization has agreed to let the burger chain stage drive-thru customers in the Volcanoes Stadium parking lot. Customers will then be ushered over to In-N-Out.

At a meeting Monday night, the Keizer City Council approved temporary signage for traffic control. The signs cannot be used for product advertisement or obstruct the views of pedestrians or drivers.

"I've not seen any business anticipated like this before," said Chris Eppley, Keizer City Manager. "This is an interesting phenomenon for me."

Eppley may not understand the hype, but Keizer resident Phil Carlin sure does. He collects In-N-Out stickers and t-shirts. He even plans trips around cities that have the burger chain. Carlin expects a big turnout when In-N-Out opens.

"I think you'll see people come from miles around," he said.

In-N-Out has not revealed the official opening date. The buzz inside City Hall is that the restaurant will open in the next two weeks.

