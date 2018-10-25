VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Washington man is worried about voter fraud after receiving an Oregon ballot in the mail.

“I’m not a registered Oregon voter,” Chris Cone said.

Cone says he used to live in The Dalles, but he moved away years ago. He has tried to relay that to Wasco County.

“Please take me off your list,” he said. “I’m registered to vote here in Washington and I’ve been voting in Washington for the last however many years.”

What Cone is worried about most is voter fraud. He says if the mix up can happen to him it can happen to countless others.

“It seems like a pretty simple problem they should remedy but they haven’t,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s negligence or complacency.”

KGW reached out to state election officials for comment. They said this is extremely rare and they are looking into it. They say voters should not be worried about fraud. There are layers upon layers of security.

“I have very little faith this won’t happen again,” Cone said. It’s unfortunate.

To find out if you're registered to vote at vote.org.

