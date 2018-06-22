PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Portland clothing company has a response to the controversial jacket Melania Trump wore to visit migrant children on Thursday.

Wildfang is selling jackets with the message, "I REALLY CARE, DON'T U?," emblazoned on the back, just a day after the First Lady boarded a plane to Texas donning a jacket that read, "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?"

"Hey Melania. WE REALLY DO CARE! That's why we made this jacket," reads the description for the Wildfang bomber. "To say we stand with immigrants. To say WE CARE."

Wildfang is selling a bomber jacket that reads: "I REALLY CARE, DON'T U?"

Wildfang, www.wildfang.com

The company says 100 percent of the proceeds from the jacket will go to the nonprofit RAICES, which provides legal services to immigrants

A spokeswoman for Mrs. Trump, Stephanie Grisham, told reporters Thursday her jacket wasn't meant to convey any hidden message. Hours later President Donald Trump claimed that the jacket message refers to "fake news."

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

© 2018 KGW