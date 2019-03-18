VANCOUVER, Wash. — Monday was the second day of Washington State Patrol's bump stock buy-back program. It gives owners a chance to turn them in before a law banning them takes effect March 26.

State troopers in Vancouver tell us they received about two dozen bump stocks by noon on Monday. Overall just under 300 were turned in around the state Sunday.

“We’re anticipating a few more over the course of the day and hopefully folks are taking advantage of this program,” Trooper Will Finn with the Washington State Patrol said. “They’ll have an opportunity to do that end of the month again.”

Bump stocks essentially allow semi-automatic firearms to simulate fully automatic fire. The soon-to-be banned equipment replaces the standard stock and grip of a semi-automatic firearm and allows the recoil of discharge to be used to fire the gun in very rapid succession.

“We know that this is a dangerous piece of equipment. It’s not accurate when used. So, you’ve got random fire that’s going all over the place,” Finn said.

Washington's ban came in the wake of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting in which the gunman used weapons including 14 rifles modified with bump stocks to fire more than 1,000 shots into a music festival crowd. 58 people were killed and 413 were wounded in only 11 minutes.

“There’s really no valid reason that we can see and that’s why we’re taking that back at this point, giving everyone an opportunity to comply with the law,” Finn told KGW.

Machine guns are illegal in Washington and Senate Bill 5954 allows Washington residents the opportunity to turn in up to five bump stock type devices and receive $150 per device. The bill appropriates $150,000 for the program.

Anyone with a valid state driver’s license and mailing address can bring theirs into a WSP office and receive the $150 voucher.

“This is an opportunity to actually get paid for the device. They’re anywhere from $79 to $150. So, this is an opportunity to get your money back plus a little bit if you didn’t pay $150,” Finn said.

Troopers on Monday told KGW that those caught with bump stocks after the law takes effect could face a $250,000 fine and up to 10 years in prison.

The next opportunity to turn in your bump stock is March 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at any WSP office around the state. Individuals can also turn in their devices directly to the ATF or other law enforcement agencies where they will receive a written receipt. They can then bring the receipt into the WSP office listed and get a voucher for the $150.

Once their voucher is processed, the WSP will mail individuals a check for $150 for each bump stock they turn in. No checks will be issued the day an individual turns in their bump stock.

There is a limit of five bump stocks per individual, and all vouchers will be issued on a first-come, first-serve basis. Once the $150,000 appropriated in Senate Bill 5954 has been distributed, no more funds will be available.

Dates and Times

March 24-25, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

District 1 – Tacoma – 2502 112th Street East

District 2 – South Seattle – 15666 International Blvd. (detachment office)

District 3 – Yakima – 2715 Rudkin Rd.

District 4 – Spokane – 6403 W Rowand Rd.

District 5 – Vancouver – 11018 NE 51st Circle

District 6 – Ellensburg - 291 S Thorp Hwy.

District 7 – Marysville – 2700 116th Street NE

District 8 – Bremerton – 4811 Werner Rd.

Criteria

• Individuals must be a Washington resident (an official Washington driver's license and/or identification card is required)

• Individuals must have a valid mailing address

• There is a limit of five bump stocks per person

Procedure

1. An individual may bring in an operable or inoperable bump stock to the listed WSP offices.

2. An individual may also turn in the device(s) to the ATF or other law enforcement agencies to obtain a receipt. (Individuals must then bring the receipt to one of the listed WSP district office on the designated dates/times to receive a voucher for payment.)

3. An Individual must present a valid Washington driver's license or identification card.

4. At the WSP office, the individual will complete a voucher form with a valid mailing address.

5. The WSP will process the voucher for payment.

6. The WSP will mail a check to the individual at the mailing address provided on their original voucher form.

