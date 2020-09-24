Hundreds of Big Brothers and Sisters needed to help mentor kids in Puget Sound

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound says the shortage is especially difficult right now as some children deal with feelings of isolation.

SEATTLE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound says it needs hundreds of volunteers to help mentor kids.

They said the shortage is especially difficult right now as some children deal with feelings of isolation because of all the time they're spending at home.

“It helped me be a better person and be more around people, he’s helped me with schoolwork and overall just have fun,” said 14-year-old Marshall Manago, who was paired up with big brother Derek Shiu more than four years ago.

Pre-COVID, they were all over town, enjoying attractions together and just chatting.

Marshall was once homeless and had a pretty difficult early childhood. His grandfather, Duncan Manago, recently adopted him and said Derek has really helped Marshall grow.

“He can interact with people now better than he used to. He’s not afraid to speak out anymore,” Duncan Manago said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters wants more kids to have this experience, but that's become very difficult. Not only is the pandemic forcing pairs to keep their distance, but the organization is also dealing with a significant shortage of mentors. They say there are more than 600 kids waiting for a big brother or sister.

“A lot of the kids are really having issues with withdrawal and depression and other things that they're not able to gain assistance with because of the quarantine and social distancing,” said Tanisha Davis-Doss, vice president of programs and compliance for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound.

Marshall and Derek are meeting virtually for now. It's not the same as their in-person adventures, but just knowing someone has your back is making this year a little easier.