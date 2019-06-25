PORTLAND, Ore. — “Shrill," a Hulu original series starring "Saturday Night Live" veteran Aidy Bryant, will be filming in the Portland area this summer and is looking for paid extras and stand-ins for its second season.

The series, based on the best-selling 2016 memoir by Lindy West, is about a "young woman who wants to change her life, not her body."

The show's creators say they want to create a truthful and realistic Portland setting for the series and are looking for "people of all shapes, sizes, ethnicities and abilities" to work as extras.

Extras and stand-ins will be paid $12.50 per hour. The show is even looking for some vehicles to feature.

Filming begins in July.

Anyone over 18 who is interested can learn more and apply here.

People under 18 must have a parent submit them here.

You can also email photos of yourself, along with phone and email information to shrillextras@gmail.com.