SPOKANE, Wash. — More than $300 million -- that's how much scammers stole from unsuspecting victims last year alone.

And more often, the victims are senior citizens.

That was the case for one Spokane woman, whose savings account was emptied by a scammer.

It's bad enough to fall for a scam, but to lose money, and possibly lose everything, is a tough pill to swallow for anyone who falls victim to scams.

These cases are extremely difficult to solve, according to law enforcement officials. They said, depending on the circumstances, these investigations can be complex and the chances of getting money back are slim.

"I am still stunned that my mother would fall for this, but she did," said Diana, whose mother was a victim of a recent scam. Diana did not want to disclose her last name to protect the identity of her 86-year-old mother.

Diana said a mysterious man started calling her mother nonstop just after Labor Day. The man eventually convinced her mother to empty her savings account and safe deposit box with the promise of a million dollars in return

"He took advantage of her vulnerability," Diana said.

She sent the money to three different states. And soon enough, $14,000 was gone -- her entire savings.

"My biggest fear is he is doing this again to somebody else now," Diana said.

That's very likely. In 2017, the most prevalent form of fraud was imposter scams, according to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. Data shows that nearly 350,000 reports were filed, and one in five people who reported an imposter scam lost money. That year, a whopping $328,000,000 was reportedly lost.

So what can you do if you're a victim of a scam?

First, report it to local law enforcement. If the scam crosses state lines or overseas, it is out of local law enforcement's hands. But reporting it will put it on record so that other cases like it will be connected and investigated.

You can also report it to the Federal Trade Commission online. A local FBI official said these investigations are very complicated. They could involve a lot of victims in different states and even countries, and could also involve large amounts of money.

The FBI has close connections with banks and even some retail stores, so employees can also keep an eye out for scammers and report it.

Police officials said scammers will often play off your fear and vulnerability. To avoid getting caught up in a scam, double check information you are given. And talk to your elderly loved ones about scams and how to protect themselves.

If you think that you or someone you know has fallen victim to a scam, you can file a complaint here.

