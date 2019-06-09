HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A pilot and passenger were killed in a small plane crash at an airport near Hood River on Friday morning, authorities said.

A Hood River County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the single-engine plane crashed just after 10 a.m. after an unspecified problem during takeoff.

Rescuers had to use the Jaws of Life tool to free the pilot and passenger from the wreckage.

The two people were later pronounced dead. Their names have not been released.

The Ken Jernstedt Airfield is located two miles south of Hood River.