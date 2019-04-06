SEATTLE — The city of Seattle's Navigation teams cleared out a homeless camp in the Lake City neighborhood on Monday morning.

The row of tents popped up along 31st Avenue NE, behind LA Fitness. A a city spokesperson said 6-8 people were living there. Four people were there on Friday when outreach workers checked in.

One camper moved into an apartment this past weekend, the city said, and another was in the process of securing a bed in a shelter. Two campers were referred to a shelter on Monday.

As part of the cleanup process, the city is storing some of the campers’ belongings.

