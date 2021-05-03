Holocaust survivor shares the story of his family's survival in new book

84-year-old Josh Gortler spent years running to evade Nazis' and then in DP camps before coming to US. In new book, he says experiences helped him succeed. #newdayNW

SEATTLE — Looking back over the years, Joshua Gortler of Seward Park, believes his life spent in Displaced Persons Camps helped push him to succeed.

In his new book, Among the Remnants, the 84-year old Holocaust survivor shares the story of his family's journey as they fled their home in Poland, ahead of the Nazi's and found themselves cold and hungry in Siberia.

After the war, Gortler would spend his formative years in 3 different Displaced Persons Camps throughout Europe before making his way to the United States at age 15.

Today, Gortler speaks at schools and prisons, sharing his story.