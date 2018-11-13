On the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, we are reminded of the sacrifice of all of our veterans, before and since.

WWI was known as “The Great War,” and the “war to end all wars.” But that promise would fall short.

Tom Gudmestad has amassed a massive collection of WWI artifacts, books, photographs, and the personal stories of veterans since the 1970s.

But it’s more than a collection, it all has meaning. Those veterans are now gone, but Gudmestad reminds us why we should never forget.

In the video below, Gudmestad tells the story of how his mother, who would become city editor at the Seattle PI newspaper, inspired him back in the 1960s to document The Great War.

Gudmestad took her advice.

