Seattle's iconic pink Elephant Car Wash sign dismantled

The sign next to Denny Way is planned to be donated to the Museum of History and Industry.

SEATTLE — The iconic pink Elephant Care Wash sign that stood along Denny Way for more than 60 years will soon be gone.

Crews were seen dismantling the sign Tuesday afternoon under a typical gray Seattle sky. The sign was cut in half, and workers carted away the top half of the sign before removing the bottom half.

The sign, one of two, will be relocated to the Museum of History and Industry. First, however, it will be taken to Western Neon for conservation work, according to Wendy Malloy with the museum. It will then be taken to the museum's resource center for more restoration.

The other sign was donated to Amazon.

In October, Elephant Car Wash announced it would close, citing increasing crime, drug activity, homelessness and the increasing cost to do business in Seattle.

The company said in a statement that "we have determined that it is impossible for a small, minimum wage-based business such as ours to successfully operate within Seattle, even one that [has] been established since 1956."

"We thank the people of Seattle for embracing the Elephant Super Car Wash - it has truly been an honor being a part of Seattle’s history for over 60 years," the statement continues.

There was an effort to preserve the larger pink elephant sign and keep it in its original location.