A Pearl Harbor survivor isn’t letting age get in the way of his mission of sharing what he saw on that fateful day.

"I am an eyewitness to history," said Jack Rogo, during a visit to Seattle.

The California man is 97 years old and still travels to tell his story. He proudly displays a tattoo of the Pearl Harbor Survivor Association logo.

In May, Rogo traveled to New Zealand to take part in events to mark Memorial Day. His trip was hosted by the United States Embassy in Wellington, New Zealand. The Gary Sinise Foundation and Down Under Answers also made it possible for him to go on the trip.

"I am very fortunate at this age that I am still contributing something to society," said Rogo. "Whoever wants to listen, I am willing to tell my story."

Rogo says he was just out of high school when he went into military service. He was 20 years old and at Naval Air Station Ford Island when Pearl Harbor was attacked.

"I was only about two or three blocks away from the Arizona when it blew," said Rogo. "I'm out there looking at this, and I'm seeing the dive bombing. I am seeing the torpedo bombs coming through, and one aircraft came by very, very low. I just couldn't comprehend really what was taking place."

Rogo said there was a request for volunteers to help the wounded, and he joined the effort.

"They swam through oil-infested water. Their lungs – they are coughing," said Rogo.

He said he did what he could to help.

"I could see the Arizona was still burning. The Oklahoma was turned over. The California has sunk. The West Virginia was damaged," said Rogo.

He visited classrooms Monday to share his story. This past weekend he spent time in Seattle to share about his New Zealand Memorial Day trip. Sunday he was honored with a standing ovation in Seattle at the Mariners game.

"It brings tears to my eyes to hear people applauding you and standing up," said Rogo.

He says it is more motivation to keep telling his story.

