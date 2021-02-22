Remembering the 6.8 Nisqually earthquake that shook Washington 20 years ago

On Feb. 28, 2001, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake shook western Washington causing billions of dollars in damage.

SEATTLE — Sunday, Feb. 28 marks the 20th anniversary of the largest earthquake to shake the Pacific Northwest since the 1960s.

The magnitude 6.8 Nisqually earthquake in 2001 shook western Washington and beyond, seriously damaged or destroyed some buildings and roads and impacted bridges.

The epicenter was about 11 miles north of Olympia but was felt as far away as southern British Columbia, central Oregon and northwestern Montana, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The shaking lasted less than one minute.

The quake injured about 400 people. However, nobody died as a direct result of falling bricks or debris. A heart attack victim was the only fatality associated with the quake.

Damage estimates were placed at several billion dollars.

Although it was one of the largest earthquakes the region has experienced in recent history, Bill Steele, Pacific Northwest Seismic Network communications director, has said it was a "moderate" quake. Larger ones are expected from the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Pacific Coast or the Seattle Fault.

Previously, the biggest earthquake to hit the Seattle area was the 1965 Puget Sound earthquake, which was felt over approximately 130,000 square miles, according to a U.S. Department of Commerce report. Three people were killed by falling debris in the magnitude 6.5 earthquake and four other people died of heart failure. Damages were estimated at about $12.5 million.