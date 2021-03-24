Human remains found on vacation rental property in Chelan County

The site will be further investigated after the remains were determined to belong to a Native American.

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — The land a vacation rental site now occupies in Chelan County is being investigated after the remains of a Native American were found during excavation work.

On March 19, a worker operating an excavator at The Lookout in Chelan unearthed a human skull. He also found several other bones and bone fragments.

Excavation work was stopped, and the human remains were reported to detectives and the Chelan County Coroner’s Office.

In corresponding with State Forensic Anthropologist Dr. Kathy Taylor, it was determined that the remains belonged to a Native American.

Several other skeletal pieces were located on March 23 by Dr. Guy Tasa, the state physical anthropologist with the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation.

The site will be under further investigation by an archeologist after permits are obtained. The process will include the Colville Tribe.

The public is asked to stay out of the area as it is an active Native American excavation site.