How three female journalists rewrote the story of war

A war correspondent herself, author Elizabeth Becker knows the words "You Don't Belong Here" all too well.

SEATTLE — When we think of war, most of us picture battling men in uniform. However, there is plenty that happens behind the scenes that isn't as top of mind.

In "You Don't Belong Here: How Three Women Rewrote the Story of War", author Elizabeth Becker shares how three female war correspondents/photographers were crucial to the reporting of the Vietnam War. A war correspondent herself, she explains that "Together their lives offer a new way to see the war. And it is long overdue.”

She joins New Day NW to discuss the book and how war reporting and storytelling changed because of these women: French photojournalist Catherine Leroy, New Zealand correspondent Kate Webb and American journalist Frances "Frankie" Fitzgerald.