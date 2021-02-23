Jess Walter's newest novel brings Washington State history to life

The Cold Millions is about a city on the brink of class war

SPOKANE, Wash. — When one of our state's most celebrated novelists wanted to write about income equality, he didn't have to look beyond his hometown. Spokane's Jess Walter only had to go back in time.



“I collect these old postcards,” Walter says, “and I would look at these incredibly vibrant scenes of a city that is doubling in size every six or seven years. Spokane was like this boomtown on steroids.”



While writing his New York Times bestselling list topper, Beautiful Ruins, Walter found inspiration in those postcards, which led to The Cold Millions, a novel that takes readers back to Spokane in 1909.



“I wanted to write about this moment when the eyes of the world were on the labor battles in the Northwest,” he says.



The Cold Millions is about two vagabond brothers who get swept up in the real-life demonstrations that erupted in Spokane. Members of the IWW, the Industrial Workers of the World-- or Wobblies-- were demanding better working conditions.



“What happened next was a riot,” says Walter, “and brutal treatment of the protesters by the Spokane Police Department. 500 people jailed. Some of them ended up dying”.



The brothers meet true-life characters like 19-year-old labor activist Elizabeth Gurley Flynn.



“She's not the protagonist of the novel but she's kind of the hero,” says Walter who has set many of his novels in Spokane.





“I think the appeal of Spokane has changed over time for me,” Walter says. “Now I find it odd that we equate a poor town with a bad town. It seems like a kind of snobbery to me. When in fact I think there's something morally good about a place where a teacher can afford a house.”



Walter spent years researching the novel, finding no shortage of links between the past and present.