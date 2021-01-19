x
How well do you know American history? It's Trivia Time!

Let's see how much you really remember from American History class, with a few twists added in for fun! #newdaynw
Credit: King 5
American History Quiz: How well do you know historical trivia?

SEATTLE — KIRO Radio Contributor and Historian Feliks Banel hosts Amity Addrisi, Taryn Daly, and Steve Migs in a round of American History Trivia! Who will come out victorious?! Play along with the questions below!

Meet the Contestants

Trivia Questions 

EDITOR'S NOTE: Some questions may not appear in the above segment, which was edited down for time.

  • Not everyone can be first in history this state was the 42nd to join the United States?  Washington
  • What is the oldest soft drink in the US?   Doctor Pepper
  • This state was the first admitted to the Union after the ratification of the Constitution. Vermont
  • This city based on size, was the smallest city to host the World’s Fair in 1974?  Spokane
  • Created in the beautiful state of Washington, Pickleball is normally played to what score? 11
  • This farm boy was the first president to be born in a hospital? Jimmy Carter
  • This president was the first president to be born in the United States? Martin Van Buren #8 1837-1841
  • The very first revolving restaurant was built in what city? Seattle
  • This city was the very first U.S. Capital. Philadelphia
  •  Bill & Mark Richards are credited with inventing the first skateboard in 1958, in 1976 the first modern skatepark was built in what city? Carlsbad, CA
  • Not only was he the 3rd president of the US, but this man invented the swivel chair. Who is he?  Thomas Jefferson
  • Not just a television show on Peacock, this is the oldest national park in the system?  Yellowstone
  • On average there are 6,000 tweets every second, where can you find the archive of every tweet ever tweeted?  Library of Congress
  • Free delivery is not a new concept, in 1896 this company introduced rural free delivery.  Sears Roebuck. Or Sears
  • Whose face appears on the $50 Bill?  Ulysses S. Grant
  • What state is Mount Rushmore located in?  South Dakota
  • Who was the second man to walk on the moon?   Buzz Aldrin
  • In 1960, Ruby Bridges became the first Black student to integrate an elementary school in what state?  Louisiana
  • The top United States food consumption days are Xmas, Thanksgiving, and what?   Super Bowl Sunday
  • Who shot Alexander Hamilton in that famous duel? Aaron Burr
  • In a related question – what TV commercial featured this same question of who shot Alexander Hamilton?  Got Milk?
  • World War II began in 1939, what year did it end? 1945
  • What war did the Treaty of Versailles end?  WW 1

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com.  