How well do you know American history? It's Trivia Time!

SEATTLE — KIRO Radio Contributor and Historian Feliks Banel hosts Amity Addrisi, Taryn Daly, and Steve Migs in a round of American History Trivia! Who will come out victorious?! Play along with the questions below!
Meet the Contestants
- Taryn Daly, KISW Radio
- Steve Migs, KISW Radio
- Amity Addrisi, New Day Northwest
Trivia Questions
EDITOR'S NOTE: Some questions may not appear in the above segment, which was edited down for time.
- Not everyone can be first in history this state was the 42nd to join the United States? Washington
- What is the oldest soft drink in the US? Doctor Pepper
- This state was the first admitted to the Union after the ratification of the Constitution. Vermont
- This city based on size, was the smallest city to host the World’s Fair in 1974? Spokane
- Created in the beautiful state of Washington, Pickleball is normally played to what score? 11
- This farm boy was the first president to be born in a hospital? Jimmy Carter
- This president was the first president to be born in the United States? Martin Van Buren #8 1837-1841
- The very first revolving restaurant was built in what city? Seattle
- This city was the very first U.S. Capital. Philadelphia
- Bill & Mark Richards are credited with inventing the first skateboard in 1958, in 1976 the first modern skatepark was built in what city? Carlsbad, CA
- Not only was he the 3rd president of the US, but this man invented the swivel chair. Who is he? Thomas Jefferson
- Not just a television show on Peacock, this is the oldest national park in the system? Yellowstone
- On average there are 6,000 tweets every second, where can you find the archive of every tweet ever tweeted? Library of Congress
- Free delivery is not a new concept, in 1896 this company introduced rural free delivery. Sears Roebuck. Or Sears
- Whose face appears on the $50 Bill? Ulysses S. Grant
- What state is Mount Rushmore located in? South Dakota
- Who was the second man to walk on the moon? Buzz Aldrin
- In 1960, Ruby Bridges became the first Black student to integrate an elementary school in what state? Louisiana
- The top United States food consumption days are Xmas, Thanksgiving, and what? Super Bowl Sunday
- Who shot Alexander Hamilton in that famous duel? Aaron Burr
- In a related question – what TV commercial featured this same question of who shot Alexander Hamilton? Got Milk?
- World War II began in 1939, what year did it end? 1945
- What war did the Treaty of Versailles end? WW 1
