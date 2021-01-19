How well do you know American history? It's Trivia Time!

Let's see how much you really remember from American History class, with a few twists added in for fun! #newdaynw

SEATTLE — KIRO Radio Contributor and Historian Feliks Banel hosts Amity Addrisi, Taryn Daly, and Steve Migs in a round of American History Trivia! Who will come out victorious?! Play along with the questions below!

Meet the Contestants

Taryn Daly, KISW Radio

Steve Migs, KISW Radio

Amity Addrisi, New Day Northwest

Trivia Questions

EDITOR'S NOTE: Some questions may not appear in the above segment, which was edited down for time.

Not everyone can be first in history this state was the 42nd to join the United States? Washington

What is the oldest soft drink in the US? Doctor Pepper

This state was the first admitted to the Union after the ratification of the Constitution. Vermont

This city based on size, was the smallest city to host the World’s Fair in 1974? Spokane

Created in the beautiful state of Washington, Pickleball is normally played to what score? 11

This farm boy was the first president to be born in a hospital? Jimmy Carter

This president was the first president to be born in the United States? Martin Van Buren #8 1837-1841

The very first revolving restaurant was built in what city? Seattle

This city was the very first U.S. Capital. Philadelphia

Bill & Mark Richards are credited with inventing the first skateboard in 1958, in 1976 the first modern skatepark was built in what city? Carlsbad, CA

Bill & Mark Richards are credited with inventing the first skateboard in 1958, in 1976 the first modern skatepark was built in what city? Not only was he the 3rd president of the US, but this man invented the swivel chair. Who is he? Thomas Jefferson

Not just a television show on Peacock, this is the oldest national park in the system? Yellowstone

On average there are 6,000 tweets every second, where can you find the archive of every tweet ever tweeted? Library of Congress

Free delivery is not a new concept, in 1896 this company introduced rural free delivery. Sears Roebuck. Or Sears

Whose face appears on the $50 Bill? Ulysses S. Grant

What state is Mount Rushmore located in? South Dakota

Who was the second man to walk on the moon? Buzz Aldrin

In 1960, Ruby Bridges became the first Black student to integrate an elementary school in what state? Louisiana

The top United States food consumption days are Xmas, Thanksgiving, and what? Super Bowl Sunday

Who shot Alexander Hamilton in that famous duel? Aaron Burr

In a related question – what TV commercial featured this same question of who shot Alexander Hamilton? Got Milk?

World War II began in 1939, what year did it end? 1945

What war did the Treaty of Versailles end? WW 1