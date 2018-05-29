PORTLAND, Ore. – Rescuers recovered the body of a 28-year-old climber from Hillsboro who died Sunday after falling about 2,500 feet on Mount Adams, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities identified the man as Alexander Edward. Crews set out at 2 a.m. Wednesday and returned with Edward's body at around 4 p.m.

The body was at about 8,500 feet.

Edward was with two other people on the mountain when they noticed he wasn’t with them anymore and called for help, said sheriff’s office spokesman Casey Schilperroot. His companions said Edward had climbing experience.

It’s unclear what caused Edward to fall. Sgt. Randy Briscoe with the sheriff's office said Edward was caught in some sort of slide, but was not buried. He fell from an estimated 11,000 feet.

© 2018 KGW