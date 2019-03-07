CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A portion of U.S. Highway 97 reopened Wednesday afternoon after crews cleaned up a mudslide that covered the road between Entiat and Chelan.

According to tweets from Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant, the highway is fully cleared. He asked drivers to be aware of possible roadway hazards such as debris or surprise rock slides.

Bryant said flash flooding led to mudslides in the area on Tuesday.

State Department of Transportation crews described the road as a "muddy mess."

Highway 97 was closed from milepost 218 north of Entiat to milepost 223 south of Chelan.

The state DOT had barricades set up northbound at milepost 218 and southbound at milepost 233.

In that area, a U-Haul truck and a dump truck were stuck in mud a couple feet deep on Tuesday, Bryant said. The worst part of the mudslide also buried railroad tracks.

A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for Chelan and Douglas counties on Tuesday.