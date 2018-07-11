After a day of waiting, Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler has defeated Democrat Carolyn Long in Washington's 3rd Congressional District race.

Herrera Beutler was first elected to the district in 2010, and she won her last two elections with more than 60 percent of the vote. While Long, a political science professor at Washington State University's campus in Vancouver, challenged Herrera Beutler, the Associated Press called the race Wednesday night with Herrera Beutler receiving 53 percent of the vote. Long also conceded the race on Wednesday night.

During her campaign, Herrera Beutler pledged to combat the opioid crisis with effective treatment and rehabilitation programs for those suffering with addiction, make health care more affordable and accessible, and improve resources for veterans. She said she will continue to look out for small businesses and bring jobs to the area. She said she will also continue to fight Oregon’s plan to place tolls on Interstate 5 and 205.

