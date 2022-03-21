World Down Syndrome Day celebrated by local organization's new facility

DCS Puget Sound hopes their new campus can further support the local community dealing with Down Syndrome.

SEATTLE — March 21st is World Down Syndrome Day. It’s an annual day for raising awareness and fighting for inclusion. The date is symbolic as 3.21 references the three copies of the 21st chromosome people with Down Syndrome have.

World Down Syndrome Day is a global celebration and has been recognized by the United Nations since 2012.

Locally, the Down Syndrome Community of Puget Sound has been supporting families for over 30 years and executive director Rosie van Coevorden said their new DSC campus gives the non-profit the space they need to truly build a community of comfort and support.

“We finally have our own space that gives families a second home to come and get help and bond with other families.”

The new DSC campus opens this week on 11th Avenue NE in Seattle, and hopes to serve people with Down Syndrome now and in the future. Rosie says the new space opens a world of new possibilities for the organization.

“We are excited to have this space so we can expand our programs to also serve adults with down syndrome,” van Coevorden said.

DSC of Puget Sound was created in 1988 by a small group of parents who came together to support each other in raising Children with Down Syndrome.