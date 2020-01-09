'Why him?' Author Ibram X. Kendi shares his journey with colon cancer after death of Chadwick Boseman

Dr. Ibram X. Kendi wrote his best-selling book about anti-racism while he was battling colon cancer, which claimed the life of actor Chadwick Boseman.

The unexpected death of actor Chadwick Boseman continues to reverberate across the world. The 'Black Panther' actor died of colon cancer at the age of 43 on Friday.

While loved ones and fans continue to grieve and process the loss, Boseman's death is especially personal to author Ibram X. Kendi.

Dr. Kendi is The New York Times best-selling author of "How to Be an Anti-Racist." He wrote the book while fighting his own battle with colon cancer.

Two years to the day that doctors declared Kendi was cancer-free, he learned of Boseman's death on August 20.

"To find out he died from colon cancer, " Kendi said. "Which is precisely what I had suffered from... to also hear he died on the very day I was cleared from disease, which I considered almost like my 2nd birthday... was devastating."

Kendi continued, "Why him? Why not me?"

He shared his personal journey with colon cancer in an article for The Atlantic called "What I Learned From Cancer."

According to The New York Times, "The cancer that killed Chadwick Boseman is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, and rates are rising among younger people."

While most people don't get tested for colon cancer until they are 50, doctors say some people need screening much earlier, depending on risk factors and symptoms.

I am crushed. Beyond crushed to wake up in the middle of the night to this nightmare, to the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Of colon cancer! What tried to kill me! It’s too much. It’s too much. Chadwick gave us so much. So much. And now he’s gone. 1/ pic.twitter.com/1qfiCghGdy — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) August 29, 2020