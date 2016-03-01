West Nile virus detected in Grant County, Washington: HealthLink

At last check, the virus has not been detected in humans so far this season, but tests have shown positive results in mosquitoes in southcentral Washington.



The most recent-known cases were reported in Grant County after testing was done on mosquitoes around the Moses Lake area, according to the Grant County Health District. It is the first-known case in the county so far this year.



West Nile virus was also detected after mosquito testing in neighboring Benton and Yakima counties earlier this summer.



While the current positive tests were found in those counties, Ann Belchik-Moser, the district manager of the Grant County Mosquito Control District No.1, said it's possible the virus could pop up anywhere.



West Nile virus is not known to spread human-to-human. Belchik-Moser said it undergoes a bird-mosquito cycle.



"Say there was an infected bird that was here and survived the West Nile virus, it could travel over the mountains and go over the west side. All it takes is a vector mosquito to take a blood meal from it," Belchik-Moser said.



West Nile virus spreads to humans through the bite of a mosquito carrying the virus. Most people who get infected, won't feel sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But for some, it can cause flu-like symptoms like fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.



For older people or those with certain medical conditions like cancer, diabetes, hypertension and kidney disease, there is a greater risk for more severe symptoms.



West Nile virus cases in Washington have fluctuated over past seasons, ever since the virus was first detected among birds and horses in 2002.



Testing for the virus is the standard operating procedure for Grant County, which does it as part of its integrated pest management, according to Belchik-Moser.



While it's common to see positive cases this time of year, Belchik-Moser said longer stretches of warmer weather could make things worse.



"The more hot days that you have in a row, it heats up your water temperature and when the water temperature is higher, mosquitoes will go through their life cycle faster," Belchik-Moser said.



That could lead to more chances for infected mosquitoes to spread the virus.



There is currently no treatment if a person is infected with West Nile virus.



But precautions can be taken by getting rid of stagnant water around a home to prevent egg hatching and try to avoid bites by wearing long sleeves when you go outside where mosquitoes thrive.