Washington state now offering sexual, reproductive healthcare through telehealth

DOH said it wants to make sexual and reproductive healthcare more accessible for people in Washington, especially rural counties with fewer resources.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington residents can now refill their birth control, purchase emergency contraceptives and more virtually through telehealth.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) launched a new tool that connects people to sexual and reproductive telehealth care. Patients can get information about 37 clinics in the Washington State Sexual and Reproductive Health Network and make virtual appointments for a variety of reproductive health care needs.

Available telehealth services include:

Birth control refills

Contraceptive counseling

Pregnancy options counseling

Emergency contraceptives

Screenings for sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

Urinary tract infection (UTI) treatment

Telehealth medication abortion

Gender affirming care and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV prevention are available at some sites if a patient has previously received the service from the provider.

Existing insurance plans, Medicaid or Medicare may cover telehealth services.

“Telehealth is an important way to get more people the sexual and reproductive health care they need when they need it,” said Michele Roberts, the DOH Assistant Secretary for Prevention and Community Health. “This option will help increase access in parts of the state where an in-person visit may be challenging. Patients can still receive the same level of care remotely in a setting that suits them best.”

