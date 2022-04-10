Washington state hospitals lose more than $1 billion in six months

The financial outlook is not sustainable, according to the Washington State Hospital Association.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Washington state hospitals continue to struggle financially and healthcare leaders say it's impacting patient care.

Hospitals across the state lost approximately $1.75 billion in the first six months of 2022, according to the latest financial survey.

The financial outlook is not sustainable, according to the Washington State Hospital Association.

"The results are clear and incredibly concerning," Hospital Association CEO Cassie Sauer said. "What we see is that hospitals in Washington state continue to face an unsustainable financial situation."

Sauer added, "Our biggest concern here is that it's putting patient care at risk in many communities across the state."

Revenue is not keeping up with escalating costs, according to the Hospital Association.

The survey shows operating revenue increased by 4% in the first six months of 2022 when compared to 2021. Meanwhile, expenses increased by 11% over the same time period. That, according to the Hospital Association, has to do with everything from labor costs to supplies and medicine.

The Hospital Association previously raised concerns about its first-quarter revenue and expenses.

The financial problems come at a time when hospitals are reporting increased demand.

At the end of September, Seattle Children's reported long wait times for its emergency room, with an unprecedented volume of patients. That, according to the hospital, has to do with children getting sicker from common viruses, as well as local pediatric beds being full in many areas.