Know the signs of heat illness and take steps to prevent dehydration before the heat hits

SEATTLE — It's going to be a scorcher around Puget Sound this weekend, and doctors are warning people to look out for signs of heat illness because it can happen quickly.

Dizziness, nausea, headaches and muscle cramps are all signs of heat illness. Doctors say if you experience any of those symptoms, try to cool down your body by taking a cold shower, removing tight clothing, or slowly drinking a cold beverage.

If the symptoms don't go away or get worse, contact a doctor or medical professional.

Doctors also advise people to drink lots of water in the days leading up to high temperatures to avoid dehydration. If you're a parent, doctors say make extra sure you're kids are getting enough water too.

"Dehydration can happen quickly, even if you're playing in a pool," said Dr. Don Shifrin, a pediatrician with the UW School of Medicine. "Small bodies have a lot of water, and they have very small reserves, so they're quicker to dehydrate, and you can't use thirst as a mechanism, it's not as acute. So kids will lose water through sweat; they'll also lose water through increased breathing. So mild dehydration you'll see flush skin, they'll have dry lips and tongue, and the young kids will get cranky and irritable, where the older ones may get a little dizzy or headache."

Doctors also encourage people to check in now with those who are less tolerant of heat that may need help this weekend, such as your elderly neighbors.

The forecast as of Thursday for areas around Seattle and Olympia is for highs in the 90s to near 100 degrees beginning Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecast lows for the weekend around Seattle are expected to remain near 70 degrees, providing less relief from the heat at night.

An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect Friday into early next week. On Friday, there will be a "moderate risk" for those sensitive to heat. Saturday through Monday, there will be "high risk" for sensitive populations and those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.

During a press conference Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) shared a few tips for staying safe during hot weather events: