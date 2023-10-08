COVID-19 hospitalizations remain steady in WA despite new strain, nationwide trend

The uptick in hospitalization nationwide is coinciding with the rise of a new strain of the coronavirus, EG.5, nicknamed “Eris.”

SEATTLE — Coronavirus trends in Washington state remain steady despite an uptick in hospitalizations nationwide and the emergence of a new virus variant.

The country has seen a 12.5% increase in hospitalizations in the last week, according to the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) COVID Data Tracker dashboard. The states contributing to the increase in hospitalization rates include Virginia, Minnesota, Iowa, Hawaii, and Alabama.

In Washington, hospitalizations remain low at a rate of 2.7 per 100,000 people in the last week, according to the Washington State Department of Health’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

In King County, the 7-day hospitalization rate did see an uptick in July but leveled off last week. The 7-day case rate increased to 24.4 last week, up from a rate of 18.4 that was reported around this time last month. Despite the uptick in the 7-day rate increase, King County’s community transmission level remains low.

The small uptick in hospitalization nationwide is coinciding with the rise of a new strain of the virus, EG.5, nicknamed “Eris.” The new strain is reportedly a descendant of the XBB subvariant, which descended from the omicron variant. The CDC estimates that EG.5 is contributing to 17% of all COVID-19 cases in the country as of this week, making it the current dominant strain.