Washington blood banks at 'critically low' levels after ice storm forces donor cancellations

SEATTLE — The ice storm made a mess of travel and holiday deliveries, and also had a critical impact on local blood banks.

John Yeager with Bloodworks Northwest says they’ve issued a “Code Red” emergency because of more than 1,000 cancellations from blood donors who didn’t show up for appointments due to the severe weather.

“Code Red means we’ve seen four consecutive days of emergency blood supplies. Meaning we have one day of blood supplies on hand right now and it’s urgent,” Yeager said.

A one day supply means they have no ability to help in emergency situations. That’s why Bloodworks sent out emails and phone calls to registered donors in the last 24 hours asking to make appointments.

Bloodworks supports 95% percent of the hospitals in Washington state and parts of Oregon.

“We supply blood from Lane County Oregon to Blaine Washington, so, many hospitals are depending on us,” says Yeager.

Bloodworks has seen steady demand and just days ago transfused 600 more units that they took in from donations, so the shortage is very real and concerning heading into a busy holiday weekend.

“Today alone there could be hundreds of medical procedures at risk because we are playing catch up and don’t have the blood supply,” Yeager said.

Bloodworks says they need about 800 units of blood every single day to keep up with demand. That means 1,000 people a day need to donate blood for supplies to remain stable. The donation process takes around 45 minutes. Longtime donor Caron Carlyon says she showed up for her family and others who need it.

“I have family in the hospital who needs blood and it’s so easy so I try to come as often as able,” Carlyon said.