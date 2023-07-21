Washington's 988 hotline sees 75% rise in calls answered in first year

Anyone experiencing a crisis can dial or text 988 to immediately receive assistance.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Crisis call centers in Washington state saw a 75% rise in answered call volume over the past year, according to national data from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Between July 2022 and June 2023, the three crisis care centers operating in Washington answered nearly 90,000 calls, texts or chats, per national data shared by DOH. Over 65,000 phone calls were answered, as well as 11,808 texts and 13,064 chats.

The launch of the 988 Suicide Lifeline in Washington last summer allowed anyone experiencing a crisis to dial 988 or utilize text and chat functions to connect with a trained counselor. Washington was the first state to pass legislation in 2021 to implement the hotline and use it for more than just a crisis hotline.

“It’s hard to overstate the importance of real-time support for people who find themselves in crisis, which is why this effort is so crucial,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “Today, people have someone to call or text for support. Soon, the system will also make sure we can send someone to respond if in-person help is needed, and a place for that person to go for continuing support. This will be an enormous help for local communities, families, law enforcement and others who are regularly stepping in to assist people with urgent behavioral health needs.”

Washington also operates the first-of-its-kind Native and Strong Lifeline, dedicated to providing Native crisis counselors who are tribal members and can more adeptly connect with the community. Per DOH, the Native and Strong Lifeline received almost 2,500 calls between November 2022 and June 21, 2023.