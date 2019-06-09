The Seattle/King County Clinic is calling for volunteers to help with their annual free healthcare event. For the past five years, the free clinic has treated more than 20,000 men, women, and children during the event.

This year, organizers are hoping to recruit 1,000 volunteers for each day of the four-day event taking place at the Seattle Center from February 13-16, 2020. The hope is to provide more than $2.5 million in dental, vision, and medical services free of charge to those in need.

The Clinic needs both healthcare professions and general support volunteers. Volunteers are also needed for the days before and after the four-day event to help with preparation and wrap-up.

Volunteers who help are the backbone of the clinic as they work alongside doctors, dentists, ophthalmologists, and associated specialists.

You must be at least 18 years old to volunteer.

"We have a wide variety of backgrounds of people that come. A lot of them are holding down multiple jobs, just trying to make ends meet,” Clinic Director Julia Colson said.

The Clinic has provided $17 million in direct services to 20,000 patients from over 260 zip codes.

“We really do serve a wide range of people, not just in Seattle and King County. They come from all across the state of Washington. Anyone is welcome,” Colson said.

You can also call 206-684-7200 for more information.

