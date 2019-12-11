LAKEWOOD, Wash. — With a framed drawing of a tank on the wall and Camouflage colored PlayStation controllers in his office, it's obvious who the clients are that counselor James Gibson serves.

"I help guys and gals overcome whatever they need to overcome," Gibson said.

He's a counselor at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic in Lakewood. It's one of 14 across the United States that offers post-9/11 veterans, active military, and their families counseling services without many if any barriers.

Costs are kept low or are free thanks to grants. Childcare is taken care of while parents see counselors. Rides within a 35-mile radius are provided.

Gibson has worked at the clinic since it opened in February. On top of being a counselor, he is a retired army veteran of 21 years and who returned home from multiple deployments impacted by trauma experienced while serving.

"I came back a different person and everybody could see it but me. I really believed it was the rest of the worlds problem and not mine," he said.

At first, he was reluctant to seek help. It wasn't until he met with a counselor who was a retired Vietnam War veteran that he really started to see his pain differently.

It was that experience that set him on a new career path.

"We joke he's our chief motivator in charge,"' said clinic director Nichole Ayers.

Ayers herself is a military spouse and says most of the staff members have some sort of military connection. She says the work they do is made more meaningful because they know what it means for the families they serve.

"It's a dream to provide services the way we're able to provide them here," Ayers said.

The clinic has seen 500 clients since opening and are looking to hire more counselors to fit the growing demand for services.

If you or someone you know could use the help of the Cohen Clinic, call (206) 461-3222.