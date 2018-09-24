All Vashon-Maury Island beaches are closed to shellfish harvesting indefinitely.

The Washington state Department of Health (DOH) decided to close harvesting after Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP) was detected in the shellfish found in the area.

Species of shellfish covered in the closure include clams, geoduck, scallops, mussels, oysters, and snails. Crab and shrimp are not affected by the closure since their meat does not carry the PSP toxin. However, their guts are known to carry unsafe levels of PSP. For safety, the DOH says to clean crab and shrimp thoroughly and discard the guts.

Also see | Opioids are found in Seattle's Puget Sound mussels for the first time

PSP is a life-threatening neurotoxin and can put anyone who eats contaminated shellfish at serious risk. PSP cannot be destroyed by cooking or freezing contaminated shellfish.

Symptoms of PSP start 30-60 minutes after eating contaminated shellfish and include numbness or tingling of the face, arms, and legs, headaches, dizziness, nausea, and loss of muscle coordination. Severe cases of PSP death may occur in two to 25 hours.

Call the Washington Poison Center for mild symptoms and 911 for serious symptoms.

To learn more about PSP and safe shellfish harvesting visit the Shellfish Safety Website.

© 2018 KING