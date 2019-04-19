A Central Washington University student was exposed to measles during a trip out of the county, the Kitsap County Public Health Department announced Friday.

The student, who lives off campus according to the department, has been placed in quarantine until risks of spreading the illness or developing symptoms have ended. As of Friday, the student was not sick.

The Kitsap County Public Health Department said Friday that the student had not received a measles vaccine. The college student recently returned to Washington state from international travel.

The health department said it is working closely with the school's Student Medical and Counseling Center. Together, the agencies are attending to the student's needs during quarantine.

