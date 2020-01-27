SEATTLE — Three University of Washington (UW) students who recently traveled to China have been screened for the 2019 novel coronavirus. The UW said the students attend class at the university’s Seattle campus.

The students developed symptoms after recently traveling to Wuhan, China, the city at the center of the outbreak.

The university said one student lives off-campus, and the other two students live in on-campus housing. The student who lives off-campus tested negative for the virus. The other two students have been moved to isolated housing while they await the test results.

The UW said it is working closely with Public Health – Seattle & King County “to ensure precautions are taken to minimize risk to the campus and others in the community.” Officials said these are not confirmed cases and testing was a precautionary measure.

None of the students tested were hospitalized and are all “doing very well.”

“We are asking everyone — and, importantly, students in communal living situations, including on-campus housing, fraternities, and sororities — to take steps we always recommended to protect yourself and others, and to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, especially during cold and flu season,” the UW said in a press release.

The first U.S. case of coronavirus was reported last week in a Snohomish County man. The man in his 30s returned to the U.S. from Wuhan on Jan. 15, traveling through Sea-Tac International Airport.

The Washington State Department of Health was monitoring at least 64 people Monday morning who had close contact with the Snohomish County man with coronavirus.

Symptoms of the illness include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, according to the CDC. The Chinese government confirmed human-to-human transmission is occurring with the new coronavirus.

The CDC implemented public health entry screenings at five U.S. airports. The CDC said the airport screenings are part of an effort to better detect and prevent the virus from the same family of bugs that caused an international outbreak of SARS and MERS that began in 2002 and 2012.

The CDC said anyone traveling to Wuhan should avoid animals, animal markets, and products that come from animals like uncooked meat. Travelers should also avoid contact with sick people and frequently wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Anyone who recently traveled to Wuhan and is showing symptoms of 2019-nCoV should stay at home and avoid any contact with other people unless seeking medical attention, the CDC said. Anyone showing symptoms seeking medical care should call the doctor's office or emergency room before arriving and tell them about your symptoms and recent travel.

The CDC said it believes the risk of the Wuhan coronavirus to the American public at large remains low.