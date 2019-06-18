June is Men's Health Month, and according to the experts, guys don’t always “get it” when it comes to their own health.

According to the CDC, the leading causes of death for men in the U.S. are heart disease (24% of men will die of heart disease) and cancer (23%) followed by unintentional injuries (7%), respiratory issues (5%), and stroke (4%).

The bad news for men – they generally die earlier than women, but the good news is most men’s health issues are preventable.

Dr. Steve Lamm, medical director of NYU Langone Medical Center’s Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men’s Health recently ranked the 10 most important tips for guys and their health, and says guys are often their own worst enemy.

Lamm says they may find, but won’t go see a doctor, they won’t vary up their workout, and men often mistakenly think they can overcome sleep deprivation.

"Get at least seven hours,” Lamm told WebMD. “That’s not something you should compromise. Men think they can overcome sleep deprivation by exercising.”