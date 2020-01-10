Top tips for parents to help kids cope with anxiety, uncertainty and fear

As we continue social distancing and staying home, it’s important for you and your children to stay socially connected. Sponsored by Premera Blue Cross.

SEATTLE — Uncertainty due to COVID-19, wildfires, and virtual classrooms has caused stress and anxiety for many families.

“Kids and teens may have a hard time dealing with the stress,” said Hollie Gonzalez, Case Manager at Premera Blue Cross. “The things to look for would be changes in eating and sleeping.”

Children dealing with stress and anxiety may have trouble getting to sleep or staying asleep, as well as issues waking up on time in the morning. Younger kids may get clingy or become withdrawn. Physical signs to look for include headaches, stomach aches, excessive crying, or anger. Teens may turn to alcohol or tobacco.

However, there are ways parents can help kids handle uncertainty and fear. Gonzalez shares her biggest tips:

Share information with them about what’s going on in the world. Talk with your kids at their level, listen, and answer questions. The goal is to establish a connection so kids feel seen and heard.

Talk with your kids at their level, listen, and answer questions. The goal is to establish a connection so kids feel seen and heard. Establish boundaries for news viewing and time on social media. News can be overwhelming for all of us. With kids, however, it's important to have an open discussion about the things they do see. Research shows that verbalizing what we're feeling promotes brain integration, bringing the emotional and logical together to create a more balanced calming effect.

Create regular routines. Separate time for learning from time for fun activities. Try to stick to consistent meal times and eating together. This will help kids feel like they have a sense of control over their days.

Maintain healthy habits. Ensure kids are eating balanced diets, getting plenty of rest, and moving their bodies.

Ensure kids are eating balanced diets, getting plenty of rest, and moving their bodies. Stay socially connected. Making sure your children are keeping in contact with family members, friends and classmates is important. This can be through video calls, phone calls, texts, or even letter-writing.

Ensuring your kids stay safe and healthy during this time can be a major stressor for parents. “Now more than ever parents are under pressure to help families navigate this new normal,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez provides tips for taking care of yourself as a parent, so you can take care of others.

Be kind to your body. Exercise, get plenty of rest, and limit caffeine and alcohol consumption.

Engage your mind. Do things that make you happy and bring joy. You can also write down thoughts and concerns and confide in friends and family members.

Do things that make you happy and bring joy. You can also write down thoughts and concerns and confide in friends and family members. Take advantage of resources. Many employers have employee assistance programs (EAP) and can connect you with mental health professionals. Call your insurance company for information on what mental health services are available to you. If you don’t have insurance, contact your public health department for information on community health programs.

Hollie recommends these resources as a great place to start:

Dr. Dan Siegel offers resources and courses on mindfulness (including parenting videos and print-outs).

MindUp Provides mindfulness practices for children and tools for parents – a program of the Goldie Hawn Foundation.

Mindful contains free mindfulness activities for kids and adults.

Tapping can be used to ease anxiety.

Visit Premera's website for additional resources for getting mental health care.