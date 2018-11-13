The number of confirmed acute flaccid myelitis cases from 25 states, including Washington, represents a threefold increase compared to the same time period last year.

There were 80 confirmed cases of the rare condition between Jan. 1 and Nov. 2, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were an additional six considered "probable."

There were 33 in 2017.

However, we have yet to see the number of cases reach that of 2016 and 2014. More than 100 confirmed cases were reported both of those years.

Six confirmed cases have been reported in Washington state since August 28. Two in King County, with one each in Lewis, Pierce, Skagit, and Snohomish counties, according to the Department of Health.

The median patient age for confirmed cases since the beginning of the year was 4, according to the CDC. The age range is 7 months to 32 years old.

Of those patients, 47 were male and 33 were female.

The cause of AFM is unknown. Symptoms are similar to other viruses, which make it difficult to diagnose. Approximately 90 percent of cases are children who have experienced muscle weakness or paralysis.

During the four weeks preceding the onset of limb weakness, signs and symptoms consistent with viral illness were reported for 99 percent of patients. Of those, 81 percent had a fever and 78 percent had gastrointestinal symptoms, according to the CDC.

All patients with confirmed cases were hospitalized, and 47 of the 80 were admitted to intensive care units.

No deaths related to AFM have been reported.

The growing number of cases has some leaders concerned. Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell sent a letter to the CDC last month requesting more information regarding the progress being made on research into prevention and treatment of AFM.

