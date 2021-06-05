The biggest mistake people make about laughter

Laughter expert Kim McIntyre says you don't have to be in a good mood to laugh. Laughter can happen in an instant and help you get through difficult times. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Laughter really is the best medicine. Certified Laughter leader Kim McIntyre of the Joyful Being Academy says laughter needs to happen often in our life. She says it can lift us up and help us mentally and physically.

ABOUT KIM:

Kim McIntyre teaches people how to laugh more and stress less, so they can enjoy life NOW — because life is too short to keep postponing joy! As a speaker, online teacher, and coach, Kim’s mission is to show people how to reclaim and embody their joyful self.

Over the last 20 years, Kim has taught thousands of people how to crack themselves up and feel like happy dancing! Over and over she has seen the colossal power of laughter & joy — guiding people to make that beautiful shift from tense & worried, to overflowing with vibrant & jubilant life force! She equips people with tools to continue shining their true joyful being® into the world.

Kim also has many years of experience as a yoga instructor, meditation teacher, stress relief strategist and big kid at heart! She draws upon her wealth of knowledge to create unique programs that are fun, experiential, and truly transformational.